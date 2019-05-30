Sioux Falls and Lennox City Leaders Ask Residents to Limit Water Use

The Sioxu Falls and Lennox wastewater treatment plants are experiencing problems

SIOUX FALLS, SD— All of this rain is testing water systems throughout the Sioux Empire.

Residents in Sioux Falls are being asked to limit their water usage until flows return to normal.

But, in Lennox, the problem runs a little deeper.

“The sewer mains in Lennox have range from the earliest I found as far as installed date would be 1915,” said Jeremy Gulbranson, Lennox utilities superintendent.

These old pipes have been cracking and collapsing, allowing more than normal amount of water to flow to the treatment plant.

“In the last 24 hours, we still received almost 2 million gallons of water,” said Gulbranson. “The plant is designed for only designed for 650 thousand per day.”

Also contributing to the problem is the storm drainage system in Lennox which is connected to wastewater pipes.

This is the same problem that the Sioux Falls Water Waste Treatment planet is facing as well.

Sioux Falls Wastewater Superintendent Mark Perry explains, “because of the record amount of rain that we had last year and this year. It has really saturated the ground conditions. We are experiencing much higher excessive flows down there in our collection system.”

In order to ensure that this problem won’t happen in the future, both cities are investing in wastewater reconstruction projects.

Lennox 4.5 million dollars is supposed to be done by next year, while Sioux Falls design for their project will start this year and is expected to be completed in the next 5 years.

In the meantime, Lennox and Sioux Falls City leaders ask that residents limit their water use.

“People ask what that means, you can still shower and do laundry,” said Gulbranson. “If you got kids taking three showers a day maybe take one.”

“Every little bit helps us if we get 10 to 20 percent of the people to participate in that means knocking up to 1 to 2 million off of our flow,” said Perry.