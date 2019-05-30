‘Sioux Falls Sanitation’ Customers Frustrated by Garbage Pileup

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Some folks in Sioux Falls are ready to sack their garbage service. Many say their garbage is piling up and they can’t get ahold of the sanitation company in charge of hauling it away.

For many customers who use Sioux Falls Sanitation, garbage is overflowing.

“It’s just frustrating for all us customers,” said Stephanie Ihnen.

“We actually had a party last weekend and we had people complaining of the smell.”

Ihnen had Sioux Falls Sanitation as her garbage hauler for five years, but just switched to another company after she and her next door neighbor began to have issues.

“It was all just piled everywhere. I say we had at least thirty or forty bags just sitting here,” said Ihnen.

Her neighbors house still has some trash, but she’s managed to clean up most of hers thanks to help.

“We had a couple really good friends that actually took some of our trash home with them to help minimize it,” said Ihnen.

She’s still left with a Sioux Falls Sanitation bin full of trash and has not been able to get ahold of the company.

As a licensed garbage hauler, Sioux Falls Sanitation is required to provide garbage pickup at least once a week and bring it to the landfill within 48 hours. ACcording to the city, the company hasn’t brought any loads to the landfill since May 15th.

“We want to ensure that we have a clean, healthy city and we hope that the business owners will contact us so that we can see what their plan is to recover these cans, recover this garbage because it’s really their role to do that,” said Mark Cotter, Sioux Falls Public Works Director.

Public Works is now working with the Sioux Falls City Attorney’s Office and the City’s Health Department to address the company’s hauling license.

We reached out to Sioux Falls Sanitation for comment, but have not heard back. If you’re one of their customers, you can contact the city through the OneLink App or call the landfill at 605-367-8162. They’ll give you a list of current licensed haulers and you won’t be charged for bringing your waste to the landfill.