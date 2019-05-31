2nd Annual PorkPalooza Kicks Off, Supporting Those in Need

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The grills and smokers are fired up for the second annual PorkPalooza Festival.

12 different food vendors are competing until 10 p.m. Friday in the rib competition at 8th and Railroad. By purchasing a ticket, you’ll be the judge: get a rib from every vendor and vote on your favorite.

You can try smoked meats from even more vendors starting 11 a.m. Saturday. The event will also host live music both nights. Organizers say this event lends a helping hand to those in need, right here at home.

“All proceeds of the event will be given to Feeding South Dakota, and when you come down here I think it’s important to know that all pop and water sales will be given directly to Feeding South Dakota,” said Co-founder Garrett Gross.

The two-day festival ends Saturday night at 10.