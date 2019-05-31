Augie Softball Celebrates Division II Championship with Tattoos

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – There are many ways to celebrate a championship, trophies, photos, t-shirts, but there’s really only one way to make sure the memory lasts forever.

One by one, the Augustana softball team stopped down to Vishnu Bunny in downtown Sioux Falls. More than a dozen players ponied up for a little ink, to commemorate their Division II softball national championship.

In case you’re wondering, this wasn’t exactly a “spur of the moment” idea.

“It’s really cool, it’s something we talked about all year like, ‘yeah, we’re gonna go get natty tats, we’re gonna get natty tats,’ and we’re actually going through with it. It just means a lot, I think the girls are really excited to get them and be able to tell people about them when they see them,” said Senior Catcher Maggie Kadrlick.

The tattoo is the year 2019 in roman numerals. It marks the program’s first softball national championship since 1991.