Authorities Arrest Man for Indecent Exposure at Sioux Falls Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police arrested a man who was allegedly exposing himself to the public at a Sioux Falls Park on Thursday.

26-year-old Isaiah Beckette was taken into custody last night after reportedly removing his clothes and touching himself at Harmodon Park.

Witnesses noticed Beckette talking to himself, before heading to the parking lot and removing his clothing.

Authorities say a large number of people were at the park at the time. Authorities have not determined if drugs were involved.