Canaries Eight-Run Rally Falls Short In Home Opener Loss To Winnipeg

Birds Fall In Wild 11-10 Slugfest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — After waiting two weeks to finally see baseball at the Birdcage, fans got their money’s worth in the Sioux Falls Canaries’ home opener.

Trailing 9-1 after five innings to Winnipeg, the Canaries scored nine runs in the 6th and 7th innings, only to see the Goldeyes score twice in the 9th to steal an 11-10 win on Friday evening in Sioux Falls.

Mike Hart went 2-4 with three RBI for the Canaries (6-8). Jordan Ebert went 3-5 with a pair of RBI and Alay Lago drove in two runs going 2-5.

Winnipeg’s (10-4) Wes Darville went 5-5 with five runs batted in and a run scored.

The three game series continues tomorrow at 6:05 PM.

