Downtown Sioux Falls Trolley Rolls Out New Features

SIOUX FALLS, SD— A piece of Sioux Falls history returns to the downtown scene this week, as it is officially “Trolley Season.”

“For over twenty years this been a great experience for people who are from Sioux Falls, for visitors of Sioux Falls, and its just a great way to go to over 20 locations downtown,” Sadie Swier, Downtown Sioux Falls communications coordinator.

The historic staple in downtown was on the verge of closing last spring.

But after securing a 3 year budget with their financial sponsorship’s, the riding service is introducing new hours and extending their service to Thursday through Sunday, and will also be providing a shuttle service from the Premier Center to downtown.

“We can’t thank our partners and sponsors enough. Just want everyone to come down and experience this wonderful addition,” said Swier.

Aside from the new services, trolley riders will also get a little bit of history lesson.

The expert downtown trolley as the drivers gives their expertise about the history of downtown.

“My favorite historical fact is that John Dillinger robbery in 1934, there at the National Security Bank building,” said Al Adrian, trolley driver.

Trolley Season will last until Labor Day and then it will also come back from Thanksgiving until Christmas.

Tickets for the trolley cost two dollars, while children under 12 ride for free.