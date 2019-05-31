Growing Sinkhole Opens in Front of Rapid City Home

RAPID CITY, S.D. – A growing sinkhole has opened in front of a house in Rapid City.

As of Thursday, the sinkhole was 40 feet (12 meters) deep and an estimated 25 feet (7.6 meters) across.

City officials say the sinkhole continues to erode, but no one has been hurt. The Rapid City Journal reports the gaping hole in the ground is closing the road to traffic and disrupting gas service for some residents.

The sinkhole was first reported by the homeowner Thursday morning.

No evacuations are planned.