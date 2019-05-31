Pair Of South Dakota Natives Starting For Golden Gophers In College World Series

Freshman Ali Lindner & Emma Burns Play Key Rolls For Minnesota

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK — While most of South Dakota’s softball focus was on Augustana winning the Division Two College World Series, a pair of natives where helping the University of Minnesota reach the Division One World Series.

This time last year Harrisburg alum Ali Lindner and Rapid City Stevens alum Emma Burns were beginning their summer softball tournament circuit. Now both are starters for a Gopher team that is 46-13 and qualified for the program’s first College World Series.

Lindner has played in 49 games, starting 39, and batted .209 with three homeruns, while Burns has become the Gophers primary catcher, starting 46 games and is batting .239 with seven homeruns and 20 driven in.

They each actually batted back to back in yesterday’s College World Series opener against UCLA, combining to go 0-4 in the Gophers 7-2 loss to the second seeded Bruins.

Lindner, Burns and the rest of the Gophers will look to avoid elimination tomorrow at 11 AM when they face Washington.