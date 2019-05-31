Rep. Johnson Speaks with Area Farmers, Stresses Crop Insurance Flexibility

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Congressman Dusty Johnson is in South Dakota talking with farmers about the rough planting season.

Johnson spoke with Ag producers in Parker Friday. The congressman says what he’s hearing from a lot of South Dakota farmers is a need for flexibility with crop insurance programs. Johnson says the over-saturated planting season is taking a toll on corn and soybean farmers alike and that many of those issues are also taking a toll on livestock – like the nearly 5,000,000 cattle across the state.

“We need to be concerned about where is the feed going to come from for these animals. If we’re not getting corn grown in the fields, what’s going to go inside the bellies of these animals? You can tell, people have gone from nervous a couple of weeks ago to scared today,” said Johnson.

Johnson says the struggles that farmers are facing now, could also mean billions of dollars in losses for South Dakota’s Ag economy.