Saturday: Arc of Dreams Installation in Downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – This weekend the downtown Sioux Falls skyline will have a new addition.

The Arc of Dreams, a project years in the making has been assembled and will be put in place on Saturday. The 70-foot tall art piece, composed of two 30-ton stainless steel arcs will span across the Big Sioux River.

On Saturday, a crane will assist in the placement of the west side arc. The Arc of Dreams promises to be the signature piece of art of the City of Sioux Falls.