Saturday: Arc of Dreams Installation in Downtown Sioux Falls

KDLT Newsroom,
Share This:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – This weekend the downtown Sioux Falls skyline will have a new addition.

The Arc of Dreams, a project years in the making has been assembled and will be put in place on Saturday.  The 70-foot tall art piece, composed of two 30-ton stainless steel arcs will span across the Big Sioux River.

On Saturday, a crane will assist in the placement of the west side arc. The Arc of Dreams promises to be the signature piece of art of the City of Sioux Falls.

Categories: Community, Local News, News

You Might Also Like