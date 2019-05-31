Trump Administration Approves Year-Round E-15 Sales

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Trump administration is following through on a plan to allow year-round sales of gasoline mixed with 15% ethanol.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced the change Friday, ending a summertime ban imposed out of concerns for increased smog from the high ethanol blend.

The change also fulfills a pledge the president made to U.S. corn farmers, who see ethanol as an important driver of demand for their crops.

Environmental groups contend the U.S. Clean Air Act prohibits year-round sales of E-15, and court challenges are expected.