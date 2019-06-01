Grills Fire Up For a Cause at the 2nd Annual PorkPalooza

SIOUX FALLS, SD- There is nothing like the smell of barbecue to put you in the summer mood and the bonus is that it helps a good cause.

From ribs to pulled pork, the two-day “PorkPalooza” festival features 12 local vendors at 8th and Railroad in Sioux Falls. Organizers say 7-thousand people attended on Friday. Overall, they’re expecting 20-thousand. Not only does the event satisfy taste buds, the money raised helps Feeding South Dakota end hunger among people in need. Proceeds from Friday’s rib competition, plus 100% of water and soda sales go to the food bank.

“Matt Gassen, the President of Feeding South Dakota, he says that, ‘Hunger knows no season.’ This helps during the summer time to put their food on their shelves out of Feeding South Dakota and it just keeps awareness high for the needs that’s out there,” says PorkPalooza Co-Founder Garrett Gross.

Last year, the inaugural PorkPalooza event raised a little over 4-thousand dollars. The festival wraps up Saturday night at 10.