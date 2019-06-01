Sculpture Walk Installs The First Half of “The Arc of Dreams”

SIOUX FALLS, SD- For six years, the city of Sioux Falls has been anticipating the arrival of “The Arc of Dreams.” On Saturday, the dream finally started going into place.

Early Saturday morning, a crane lifted the first half of the massive “Arc of Dreams” sculpture and it was installed on the west side of the Big Sioux River. The 70-foot tall “stainless steel” work of art took about two hours to move from the nearby parking lot and secure into place. The final product will be two sculptures spanning the river. Representatives from the Sioux Falls Sculpture Walk say this addition to downtown is truly unique.

“It’s a beautiful sculpture and it’s also an engineering feat. You know, it’s something that you don’t see anywhere. It extends out, each side about a 135 feet, and it’s going to be a beautiful piece for the city. It’s going to be iconic. It will represent the city I think,” says Sculpture Walk Director Jim Clark.

The second half of “The Arc of Dreams” is expected to be installed on the east side of the river by the end of this month. It still has to be transported to Sioux Falls from the Black Hills, where the artist Dale Lamphere is from.