SD Natives Burns, Lindner & Gophers Bow Out Of College World Series

Minnesota Falls To Washington 5-3

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK — Remarkable freshman years for South Dakota natives Ali Lindner and Emma Burns with the Minnesota Golden Gopher softball team came to an end on Saturday in the College World Series when the Gophers fell to Washington 5-3 in an elimination game.

The two each started for a second straight game and batted back-to-back in the Gopher lineup. Rapid City Stevens alum Burns went 1-2 with a pair of runs scored. Harrisburg alum Lindner went 0-1 but reached base on a walk.

Minnesota finished the season 46-14.