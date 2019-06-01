Storm Repel Strike Force To Clinch Home Playoff Game

Sioux Falls Wins 60-7

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — After failing to get a home playoff game for just the third time since 2004 last year, the Sioux Falls Storm made sure they’d get at least one more game in the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

The Storm crushed San Diego 60-7 on Saturday night to clinch at least the #3 seed in the IFL Playoffs and a home playoff game.

Sioux Falls (10-2) is still in play to get the #2 seed, a home gameand a bye into the conference championship if they win out. They will travel to Iowa next Saturday for a 7 PM game.

Lorenzo Brown passed for 79 yards and five touchdowns while running for 60 yards and a score. Newcomer Nolan Saraceni ran for 40 yards and a pair of score while Calen Campbell ran for a score and caught another.

