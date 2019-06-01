Storm Seeking Homefield In IFL Playoffs As Season Winds Down

Host San Diego Tonight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Home playoff games had pretty much become a given for the Sioux Falls Storm over the last decade of their championship run.

Last season, however, the team slipped to third in the IFL and, for the just the third time since 2005, did not play a postseason game in Sioux Falls.

Thanks to league expansion that bumped the playoff field from four teams to six, that likely won’t happen again this year as the Storm can clinch at least the #3 seed and a home playoff game in the first round with a win tonight against 1-10 San Diego.

They could still move up into the second seed which would give them a bye and homefield into the conference championship game on June 28th.

And as last year showed, the fewer games away from Sioux Falls on the road to a championship, the better.

Kickoff is at 7 PM.