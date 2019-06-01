Tabor Rallies Past Vermillion In Kyle Mueller Memorial Classic

Tabor Wins 4-3

YANKTON, S.D. — Tabor withstood a rough defensive second inning and overcame a three-run deficit to defeat Vermillion 4-3 in Legion Baseball action at the Kyle Mueller Memorial Classic in Yankton on Saturday afternoon.

The tournament is named for the late 28-year old Yankton alum who was killed in an automobile accident in early January. Proceeds and benefits from the tournament and fundraisers are going to Mueller’s pregnant widow and three children.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!