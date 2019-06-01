Trio Of Homeruns Boost Canaries Past Winnipeg

Birds Get First Home Win 7-5

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Homeruns from Brett Vertigan, Jordan Ebert and Clint Coulter (his a grand slam) lifted the Sioux Falls Canaries to their first home win of the season, defeating Winnipeg 7-5 on Saturday night in American Association action.

Sioux Falls (7-8) also got a strong outing from starting pitcher Alex Boshers. He worked 7 innings allowing three runs on six hits while striking out two en route to the victory.

The Canaries and Winnipeg (10-5) wrap up the series tomorrow at 1:00 PM.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!