Canaries Walkoff Winnipeg

Birds Rally For 2-1 Win In Ten Innings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Down to their final out in the ninth inning, the Sioux Falls Canaries got a game-tying single from Alay Lago to send the game into extra innings, where they’d get a walkoff single from Andrew Ely to complete a 2-1 comeback win over the Winnipeg Goldeyes in ten innings on Sunday afternoon in Sioux Falls.

The Canaries (8-8) got a brilliant outing on the mound from Taylor Hill. He went eight innings allowing one run on seven hits while striking out five. Ely’s walkoff single capped a 3-4 day at the plate.

Playing in what might be his final game at the Birdcage, former Canary fan favorite Reggie Abercrombie went 1-5 with a single and strikeout. Abercrombie, who played for the Birds from 2010 through 2013, is in his 20th season of professional baseball at age 38. Due to realignment of the American Association the Canaries and Goldeyes are now in separate division and meet only once in Sioux Falls this season, meaning Abercrombie might not play in Sioux Falls again should he retire after the season.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!