Local Business Hosts CBD Informational Class

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-CBD oil is a controversial product in South Dakota with many questioning if it’s legal. CBD comes from the cannabis family, but unlike marijuana it won’t get you high. A health and wellness store in Sioux Falls says it’s trying to eliminate the stigma surrounding CBD.

Two months ago, Juniper Apothecary began selling CBD products.

“We felt that it really fit the model of what our business stands for, which is just helping people to heal themselves naturally and use products that are safer with less side effects,” said Juniper Apothecary Co-owner Joshua Sopko.

The products claim to reduce stress, anxiety, and help people sleep among other benefits.

“I had someone come in who was an amputee and CBD was the only thing that helps him with his phantom pain,” said Sopko.

However, there’s been confusion about the product and whether it’s legal. So Sopko started holding CBD informational classes.

“Constantly trying to share information about the product, so that people are not afraid of it and they can start to understand what it is and how it can help them and that it’s safe and natural and okay to use,” said Sopko.

He says he did a lot of research before selling CBD in his store. In the classes, he covers everything from what CBD is, to its history and the laws surrounding the product. According to officials in South Dakota, recent law changes have left the legality of CBD oil products open to different interpretations.

“It is something that we are very concerned about and we continue to pursue clarity in the law,” said Sopko.

“We continue to make phone calls, like the city knows that we’re selling it, our police department knows that we’re selling it.”

According to the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney, when it comes to how his office handles CBD cases, no permanent policy decisions have been made, but businesses that make or sell CBD oil should err on the side of caution. The state’s attorney says all cases involving CBD will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

“So far everyone’s left us alone. For the most part nobody has told us yes or no. Nobody’s come into our shop to tell us one way or the other,” said Sopko.

Sopko says he’ll continue selling CBD oil because he believes the product can benefit people’s lives. If you’re interested in attending a CBD informational class click here.