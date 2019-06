Sioux Falls West Doubles Up East

Mason Crow 3-Run Triple Ignites A 6-3 West Win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Mason Crow’s 3-run triple in the 4th inning broke a 2-2 tie and ignited Sioux Falls West on their way to a 6-3 victory over city rival Sioux Falls East in Legion Baseball on Sunday night at Harmodon Park.

