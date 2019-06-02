The Lifelong Journey For Cancer Survivors

SIOUX FALLS, SD- The face of a cancer survivor comes in many forms.

“February 28th, 2013: breast cancer, ” says Survivor Connie Parker.

Survivor Gary Reutzel states, “November 12th, I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.”

“May 25th, 1990 and I had A.L.L. leukemia,” says Survivor Erin DeBore.

To celebrate National Cancer Survivors day, the Avera Cancer Institute invited survivors to a special lunch to share their stories. The goals are for people to find strength in numbers and to inspire those who have recently been diagnosed.

“A lot of people have a misconception that survivorship occurs when you are declared cancer free or after you’ve been through treatment and your 5-year remission mark comes up. But to us, survivorship is the day you’re diagnosed. A cancer diagnosis is all about surviving that and the journey you’re about to go on,” explains Sadie Hansen of Avera Health.

For Sara and Steve Feuerstein, they were on this journey together. In February of 2016, Sara was diagnosed with breast cancer. 2 years later, Steve was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

both are now cancer free. But throughout their treatments, they knew they had each other.

Survivor Sara Feuerstien states, “I had 18 months of chemotherapy, double mastectomy, and then 6 weeks of radiation. I’m cancer free right now and so he’s been my rock.”

For anyone fighting who needs support, others who have been through it have this message.

Reutzel says, “The biggest thing is you gotta keep a positive mind.”

“Have faith. Everything will turn out good,” adds Survivor Sharon Eck.

So the next time you hear the word “cancer,” think of the hundreds of survivors celebrating their health and taking back their lives. Avera has held this survivors’ celebration event for more than 20 years.