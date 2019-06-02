Volunteers Needed For Active Generations’ “Workers On Wheels” Program

SIOUX FALLS, SD- As people get older, things like yard work can become more challenging. So every year, Active Generations steps up to help residents in Sioux Falls. But it takes a village to give back.

Right now, the non-profit organization is looking for volunteers to mow people’s lawns. It’s part of their “Workers on Wheels” program. Active Generations assigns volunteers to residents who are over the age of 60, live in lower-income areas, and have no family in the area who can help them. But right now out of the 75 volunteers who are part of “Workers on Wheels,” only 25 of them mow lawns. Volunteers say it’s rewarding work and the residents are grateful for any help they receive.

“Their biggest thing is that they wouldn’t be able to do it themselves, their homes get to stay looking nice, and they can stay in their home. Which is the big thing for ‘Workers on Wheels,’ to help people age in place and stay in their homes,” says Val Lietz of Active Generations.

Every week, more residents are calling for lawn care assistance. So Active Generations is looking for at least 15 more volunteers to mow lawns. If you’re interested, visit Active Generations to learn more.