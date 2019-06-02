Yankton Wins Kyle Mueller Memorial Tournament

Tournament Raises $2500 For Mueller Family

YANKTON, S.D. — The Kyle Mueller Memorial Tournament came to a fitting end.

Yankton Post 12 defeated Dell Rapids 6-2 in the championship game of the tournament at Riverside Park in Yankton. Named in honor of the 28-year old Mueller, who died in an automobile accident in January, played for Yankton and has a brother on this year’s team.

The tournament raised $2500 dollars for his pregnant widow and three children. Yankton baseball also tweeting out that the championship trophy will go home with them.

That trophy is going home where it belongs with Joe, Tina and Peyton Mueller!!! — Yankton Baseball (@YBABaseball) June 2, 2019

Our thanks to Jeremy Hoeck and the Yankton Press & Dakota for sharing the video and photos.