Authorities Confirm Body Found in Nebraska Was Missing SF Woman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A body found in a cornfield in Nebraska has been confirmed as a missing Sioux Falls woman.

76-year-old Kathryn Butler had been missing since April 22nd. Her car and body were found in a cornfield in Saunders County, Nebraska on May 6th.

Police have confirmed that the body found belonged to Butler and her body has since been turned over to family.

The cause of death remains unknown.