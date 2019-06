‘Balance of Life’ Sculpture to Be Repaired After Taking Damage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A sculpture in downtown Sioux Falls is being repaired after a bystander noticed its head had fallen off over the weekend.

The ‘Balance of Life’ sculpture has sat outside of Half-Baked in downtown Sioux Falls. This weekend someone noticed the head had fallen off the body.

Police still don’t know if this was due to vandalism or not. Authorities don’t have an estimate of damage or know when repairs will be finished.