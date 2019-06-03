Final State Golf Tournaments Tee Off

State AA, A & B Girls' Along With State B Boys' Get Underway

YANKTON, WATERTOWN & ABERDEEN, S.D. — The final events of the 2018-19 SDHSAA Prep Sports Season are underway.

The State AA, A & B Girls’ Golf Tournaments and the State B Boys’ Golf Tournaments teed off on Monday afternoon in Watertown, Aberdeen and Yankton. Team and individual champions will be crowned tomorrow during the final round.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from round one. Team and individual standings are below.

H.S. GIRLS’ GOLF

State AA Tournament @ Watertown

Team Leaderboard

1. O’Gorman (313)

2. Aberdeen (332)

3. Yankton (336)

4. Roosevelt (345)

5. Pierre (356)

Individual Leaders

T1. Kunkel (OG)-75

T1. Strahl (YHS)-75

T3. Three Tied At 77

State A Tournament @ Aberdeen

Team Leaderboard

1. West Central (351)

2. Sisseton (366)

3. PArkston (371)

4. Madison (373)

5. Hot Springs (374)

Individual Leaders

T1. Birkeland (BF)-77

T1. Heath (SISS)-77

3. Driscoll (WC)-78

State B Tournament @ Yankton

Team Leaderboard

1. Burke/SC (268)

2. Deubrook (269)

3. Flandreau (304)

4. Newell (306)

5. Castlewood (310)

Individual Leaders

1. Frank (DEU)-81

2. Indahl (B/SC)-83

3. Rush (PHIL)-87

H.S. BOYS’ STATE GOLF

State B Tournament @ Yankton

Team Leaderboard

1. James Valley Christian (246)

T2. Deubrook (258)

T2. Platte-Geddes (258)

4. Hamlin (265)

5. Parker (266)

Individual Leaders

1. Wells (JVC)-76

2. Boomsma (JVC)-79

3. Weelborg (HAM)-80