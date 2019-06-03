Final State Golf Tournaments Tee Off
State AA, A & B Girls' Along With State B Boys' Get Underway
YANKTON, WATERTOWN & ABERDEEN, S.D. — The final events of the 2018-19 SDHSAA Prep Sports Season are underway.
The State AA, A & B Girls’ Golf Tournaments and the State B Boys’ Golf Tournaments teed off on Monday afternoon in Watertown, Aberdeen and Yankton. Team and individual champions will be crowned tomorrow during the final round.
Click on the video viewer for highlights from round one. Team and individual standings are below.
H.S. GIRLS’ GOLF
State AA Tournament @ Watertown
Team Leaderboard
1. O’Gorman (313)
2. Aberdeen (332)
3. Yankton (336)
4. Roosevelt (345)
5. Pierre (356)
Individual Leaders
T1. Kunkel (OG)-75
T1. Strahl (YHS)-75
T3. Three Tied At 77
State A Tournament @ Aberdeen
Team Leaderboard
1. West Central (351)
2. Sisseton (366)
3. PArkston (371)
4. Madison (373)
5. Hot Springs (374)
Individual Leaders
T1. Birkeland (BF)-77
T1. Heath (SISS)-77
3. Driscoll (WC)-78
State B Tournament @ Yankton
Team Leaderboard
1. Burke/SC (268)
2. Deubrook (269)
3. Flandreau (304)
4. Newell (306)
5. Castlewood (310)
Individual Leaders
1. Frank (DEU)-81
2. Indahl (B/SC)-83
3. Rush (PHIL)-87
H.S. BOYS’ STATE GOLF
State B Tournament @ Yankton
Team Leaderboard
1. James Valley Christian (246)
T2. Deubrook (258)
T2. Platte-Geddes (258)
4. Hamlin (265)
5. Parker (266)
Individual Leaders
1. Wells (JVC)-76
2. Boomsma (JVC)-79
3. Weelborg (HAM)-80