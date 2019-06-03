Karley Peters Overcomes Nerves & Rises To Big Moments

Parker Senior Is Our Karl's TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Karley Peters has had a passion for track since she was nine years old.

“I like the competitiveness and how, at the end, you make so many different friends through it and everyone roots for the best in each other. That kind of rush of energy, the nerves going through, I like that part, I like competing in big meets like this.” Parker Senior Karley Peters says.

It’s how Karley rises to those moments that many of her peers might not be as open about.

“When the stands are filled you get a little more nervous but with that comes better times and different competition to kind of push you and see what you can really do.” Peters says.

And that’s helped Peters become one of the top sprinters in the state. One year after winning four state championships and MVP of the state meet, Karley concluded her senior seasons with three more state championships, finishing her prep career with nine state championships and 20 medals.

She’ll take those accolades to nearby Vermillion next year when she begins running at USD.

“I think all my races will get a lot strong from just training year round and lifting and doing some extra work which I’m really excited for. Kind of see what I can do at the next level now.” Karley says.

Where bigger crowds and bigger nerves could lead to even bigger things for Karley!