Mark O Tees Off for Junior Achievement’s 21st Annual 100 Holes of Golf

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Dozens are on the green to raise some green for area organizations today, including KDLT Sports Director Mark Ovenden.

Mark is one of 30 golfers teeing off for Junior Achievement’s 21st annual 100 Holes of Golf. It’s the organization’s 2nd largest fundraiser of the year.

This year, they’re expecting to raise around $90,000. Mark is the only golfer to participate in all 21 years of the event. Which, if you know Mark, is a no-brainer.

“Junior Achievement approached me and said, ‘How would you like to play in the longest day of golf?’, I’m like, ‘That sounds like a marriage made in heaven, I would love to do it,’ and it has been a marriage made in heaven. It’s been wonderful,” said Mark.

“It’s a big deal to have Mark out here every year. He brings a lot of fun and energy to the event. We’re very grateful for his involvement,” said Junior Achievement President Kayla Eitreim.

Mark said he nearly sank his first hole-in-one, but our cameras weren’t shooting at the time.