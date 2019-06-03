Minnesota Man Arrested After Traffic Stop Turns Drug Bust in Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D. – Watertown Police seized drugs and $6,000 in cash after a traffic stop turned into a drug bust on Friday.

Police say they stopped a vehicle near the 900 block of 20th Avenue on Friday. The officer suspected the use, possession, and trafficking of illegal drugs.

Police say the driver admitted to possessing marijuana. Police seized THC oil, marijuana, evidence of drug packaging/distribution and over $6,000 in cash.

Police arrested 29-year-old Bryan Fischer, from Minnesota, on possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana – less than two ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia.