Sioux Falls Woman Facing Drug, Sexual Contact with a Minor Charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police arrested a Sioux Falls woman on multiple drug and sex charges after a routine check at a known drug spot.

Police were patrolling the area of Pioneer Memorial at around 2 a.m. Saturday. Police say they discovered a 38-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy in a parked car. Police say they found sex toys, a marijuana pipe, and methamphetamine in the car.

“That seems like a place that people go to do drugs. I won’t say every single time but I’ve seen enough reports that people are doing drugs at that location,” said Officer Sam Clemens.

Police arrested 38-year-old Samantha Eberle. Eberle is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, sexual contact with a child less than sixteen, and sexual exploitation of a minor.

The 13-year-old boy was transported to his home by police.