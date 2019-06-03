UND Introduces Former Northern State Coach Paul Sather

NSU Alum Tasked With Making The Fighting Hawks A Contender In The Summit League

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The University of North Dakota officially introduced former Northern State head coach Paul Sather as their new men’s basketball coach on Monday afternoon at a press conference in Grand Forks.

After 62 wins the past two years in Aberdeen, back-to-back NSIC Championships and a Division Two National Runner-Up finish in 2018, Sather takes over a UND program that struggled in it’s first Summit League season, and he knows the challenges of the league well having watched SDSU and USD from afar. Yet he’s confident the caliber of teams he recruited to Aberdeen will translate in Division One.