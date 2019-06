WATCH: Flooding Closes Portion of I-29 in Iowa

IOWA – Flooding continues to take its toll on I-29.

Check out the video above from northwest Iowa. Flooding from the Missouri River has closed portions of I-29, including the area near I-680.

Right now, I-29 is closed from just South of Missouri Valley to Council Bluffs. It’s also closed from Grand Junction to St. Joseph, Missouri due to flooding.