Year-round Sale of E15 Increases Opportunities for Farmers and Ethanol Industry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- More opportunities, that’s how several industries are feeling about the Trump administration lifting a summertime ban on gasoline mixed with 15 percent ethanol. Now, E15 can be sold year-round. The decision could help ease the burden being felt by farmers throughout the midwest.

“The trade issue is real. We have grave concerns there, but at the end of the day this is a win. We’ve worked on it for 7 years. President Trump did keep his word,” said Lisa Richardson, Executive Director for South Dakota Corn Growers Association.

E15 is a 15 percent corn based ethanol fuel blend. Over time this change could create a greater need for corn meaning additional access to the marketplace for corn growers.

“We’re excited because it’s good for rural America, it’s good for consumers and it’s a renewable product made right here at home,” said Richardson.

This is also good news for the ethanol industry. The American Coalition for Ethanol hopes this change means an increase in the amount of ethanol sold in the U.S.

“We’re hoping that more gas stations will sell it. It should be a higher octane, lower priced fuel for consumers, so we think once stations start putting it in that they’ll sale a lot of it,” said Ron Lamberty, Senior Vice President of American Coalition for Ethanol.

Shutting down pumps for three months of the year during the summer ban added some complications causing some retailers to avoid selling E15. Now that E15 can be sold year around, the American Coalition for Ethanol hopes more retailers get on board.

“How many of those people who considered it, but didn’t do it are now going to say ‘okay now I’ll sell E15,’” said Lamberty.

Currently, only select gas stations sell E15. So an increase in the number of retailers could give drivers more opportunities to choose E15 as their fuel. According to ethanol producers, anyone who has a 2001 or newer vehicle can use E15.