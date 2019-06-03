YMCA’s Fore the Kids Golf Classic Raising Money for Summer Camps

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – KDLT Anchor Kelsie Passolt hit the links today to raise money for the YMCA. She was among nearly 80 golfers at the Minnehaha Country Club, as part of the YMCA’s Fore the Kids Golf Classic.

The event raises money for after-school programs and scholarships for Leif Ericson summer camp. Today is also the first day of camp at Leif Ericson, which is still recovering from spring flooding.

“This is ironically the first day of camp, so we’ve got the camp full of kids and counselors and everybody’s rearing to go there. With the dollars raised through what we’ve done in the past and what we’re doing today, we’re able to get camp going for another year,” said Sioux Falls YMCA CEO Jeff Morgan.

Officials say this is the biggest fundraising event of the year for the YMCA.