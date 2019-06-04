Police: 15-Year-Old Girl Scammed Out of $1K on Instagram

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A warning for parents, after a Sioux Falls teen was scammed on a social media platform.

Police say a man reached out to a 15-year-old girl on Instagram, saying he would help her out financially. He wanted her to give him her bank account number, then he would deposit checks and she would send some of the money back to him.

Police say the man deposited fraudulent checks and then ultimately scammed the girl out of $1,000.

“We need to monitor what is going on with our kids, we need to talk to them. We need to give them warnings of the things that can take place online or via these social networking apps — we need to be careful who we talk to online,” said Sgt. Kooistra.

Sgt. Kooistra says this a prime example of people being too trusting online.