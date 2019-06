Boomsma, JVC Win State B Golf Titles

YANKTON, SD… James Valley Christian had a great day in boys Class “B” golf Tuesday in Yankton. They won the team title at Hillcrest CC by 19 shots over Platte/Geddes. And Austin Boomsma of JVC was medlaist, winning by 3 shots over Devan Weelborg of Hamlin. Teammate Carter Wells was 3rd. Boomsma credited familiarity with the course for his success.