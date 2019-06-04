Canaries Rally With 9-run 5th to Beat Cleburne 11-8

SIOUX FALLS, SD…The Sioux Falls Canaries (9-8) used a nine-run fifth inning to topple the Cleburne Railroaders 11-8.

The Railroaders kicked off the fifth inning with four runs of their own thanks to RBI base hits from RF K.C. Huth, CF Zach Nehrir (2-for-4) and 3B Chase Simpson (2-for-4). But the Canaries took over in the bottom half. 3B Mitch Glasser, DH Adrian Nieto (2-for-3), 2B Alay Lago (3-for-5), 1B Jordan Ebert (4-for-5), SS Andrew Ely (2-for-5) and CF Brett Vertigan each had an RBI single and C Graham Low had an RBI double. RF Clint Coulter added a sac fly that plated Glasser.

For the Railroaders Simpson and C John Nester (2-for-3) each homered in the game. Simpson had 4 RBI’s

The same two teams play again on Wednesday night and then again on Thursday at noon.