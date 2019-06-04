Covington Care and Rehab Closing Over Lack of Funding

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors.

Covington Care and Rehab in Sioux Falls will close later this year because of a lack of funding. The facility cares for up to 88 residents who will have to find a new home.

Covington is the seventh nursing home to close in South Dakota over the last three years. The South Dakota Health Care Association says nursing homes are losing an average of $42 a day, for each resident paying through Medicaid.