Hot Springs Woman Crowned Miss South Dakota 2019

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A new Miss South Dakota has been crowned.

Hot Springs native Amber Hulse has been crowned Miss South Dakota 2019. On top of taking home the title, Amber won a number of other awards, including overall interview and the community service award. She also won a $13,000 scholarship.

Amber will go on to compete at the Miss America Pageant which is set to air right here on KDLT.