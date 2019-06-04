I-90 Speedway Delays Grand Re-Opening for 5th Time

HARTFORD, S.D. – I-90 Speedway is putting the brakes on its grand re-opening, again.

Officials are postponing the Hartford track’s biggest event of the year. Officials have already called off Saturday’s race, which was scheduled to bring racers from as far as Wyoming and Canada.

A post on the I-90 website says conditions at the track still aren’t suitable. The post also states that the bleachers have not been completely installed yet.

This is the fifth time the track has had to delay its grand re-opening