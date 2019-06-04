OG Wins 3rd Straight Team Title, West Central Wins A and Burke/SC Sweeps the B

OG Wins 3rd Straight Team Title, West Central Wins A and Burke/SC Sweeps the B

WATERTOWN, ABERDEEN, YANKTON, SD… All 3 girls state golf tournaments wrapped up Tuesday. The O’Gorman Knights made it 3 straight and 8 of 10 and Shannon McCormick edged teammate Carly Kunkel by one shot for the individual title in Watertown after shooting a final round 72. In Aberdeen, it was all West Central for the team title and Belle Fourche’s Payson Birkeland who defended her individual title by 3 shots over Lauren Tims of SF Christian. As for the B which was played at Fox Run in Yankton, this came right down to the wire. Burke/South Central won the team title by 4 shots over Deubrook and Taylee Indahl of Burke/SC edged Courtni Frank of the Dolphins by 1 shot to claim medalist honors.