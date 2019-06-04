Prepping For Lake Yankton and Homestead Days

Promoting Outdoor Education & Awareness Through Fun Events

YANKTON, S.D. – Hundreds are expected to hit the shores of Lake Yankton this Saturday for outdoor awareness, education, and a little fun.

For the last three years, the ‘Lake Yankton Festival and Homestead Days’ has educated people on the importance of the environment and wildlife.

This weekend’s event includes fishing and kayaking clinics, water safety classes, and rescued raptors exhibits.

Organizers say the family event is a chance to relax and enjoy what nature has to offer.

“I think we’re so disconnected anymore with a lot of things. Whether it’s social media, and a lot of different things we’re involved in. Just kind of focus back for the first part of summer to say ‘hey, this is an activity that you can go learn.’ Maybe pique their interest,” said Dugan Smith with the National Park Service.

The festival is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The annual ‘cardboard boat race’ starts immediately after.