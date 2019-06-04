Taking Cookies and Conversation to the Fields

Volunteers fan out Tuesday to connect with farmers, offer support

How much can a smile, a show of support, and perhaps a few cookies do for farmers struggling under the weight of fields that have yet to be planted and a whole host of other ongoing issues that are affecting their livelihoods? Volunteers with the Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce are about to find out. It may not sound like much, but organizers have planned a day of visiting with farmers around the region. Armed with an arsenal of cookies, Holly Rader says lending an ear or a hand is the least any of us can do to remind friends and neighbors that the broader South Dakota community is here for them.

Volunteers with at least six different groups are planning to visit 10 farms each later today (Tuesday). They will be bringing a package of goodies and basically just talking with farmers to learn about each individual situation and share the business community’s support for the ag industry.