Authorities: Driver Killed in One-Vehicle Crash Near Colman

COLMAN, S.D. – South Dakota Highway Patrol officials say the driver was killed in a one-vehicle crash northeast of Colman on Wednesday.

Authorities say a 2017 Ford F-250 pickup was southbound on Interstate 29 when it left the roadway to the left, collided with a guard rail and rolled over a bridge.

The 55-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities aren’t releasing the name of the driver pending family notification.

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.