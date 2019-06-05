Canaries Rally Past Railroaders For 2nd Straight Night

SIOUX FALLS, SD… For the second straight night, the Canaries rallied to beat Cleburne at SF Stadium. They took an early 3-0 lead but fell behind when John Nester’s 2-run single keyed a 4-run rally. The Birds were down 5-3 when they came to bat in the 6th and Jordan Ebert’s 2-run HR was the big hit in a 3-run inning. They fell behind again in the 7th but scored twice in the bottom of the 8th for the 8-7 victory. The Birds improved to 10-8 for the season and host the Railroaders again Thursday in a matinee game at the stadium.