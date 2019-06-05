City Installs Blue Lights to Assist Police Officers at Traffic Lights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It’s not a camera, but a new feature at some Sioux Falls intersections aims to help police catch drivers who run red lights.

City traffic engineers installed blue lights on the back of traffic lights at 8 different intersections, like 41st and Minnesota. They help police visually determine if someone ran a red light when the officer isn’t driving behind that person. The blue and red traffic lights are synced together, so they light up at the same time and the blue light stays on until the red light turns green. According to the city, they’re located at intersections where residents have seen a lot of red light runners.

“The way this system is set up, it requires a police officer to be present to see the person running the red lights still. It’s still an officer verifying that someone ran a red light. It’s just a tool for an officer at an intersection,” says Traffic Engineer for the City of Sioux Falls Heath Hoftiezer.

This project is a test run. If the police department sees a decrease in red-light runners, more blue lights will be installed at other intersections in the future.