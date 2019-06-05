Floods Creating Problems For South Dakota State Parks

LAKE ANDES, S.D. – Flooding continues to create problems for state parks around the Sioux Empire.

North Point Recreation Area, near Lake Andes, has dealt with flooding since the mid-April snow storms.

Conditions have gotten worse since then due to heavy rains, with beaches, campsites, and other amenities under water.

Right now, much of the park is inaccessible. Lake Francis has crested but still rests twelve feet higher than normal in that area.

South Dakota Game Fish and Parks say it could be a while before things dry out. The department monitors river levels through the Army Corps of Engineers three-week forecast.

“It may not be until the end of the month. Maybe even sometime in July. We’ll have quite a bit of repair work here,” said Regional Supervisor Jeff VanMeeteren.

Electrical infrastructure repairs are a top priority right now. Crews will then move to bathrooms and camping areas.

Meanwhile, all reservations have been canceled for the next two weeks.