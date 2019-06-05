Native American Students Encouraged to Take Advantage of Free Gaming Bootcamp

Math, reading, and computer work – typically these are not activities our children want to be doing during their summer months off of school. But the organizers of a local coding bootcamp say that at the end of the day, the kids often don’t want to go home.

While coding bootcamps for all have been offered for quite some time in the Sioux Empire, thanks in large part to the work of one of our tech experts, Will Bushee, one parent noticed a few years ago that there were no Native American students in any of the groups. She decided to do something about it.

The end result are several free gaming bootcamps each summer now offered specifically to Native American youth in the Sioux Empire. Organizers say it’s a wonderful opportunity to keep students busy while helping them build skills they can use to prepare for the future.

For more on the program or how to enroll, head to http://native.sdgamingbootcamp.com/.